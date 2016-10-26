Stone County citizens gather for healing prayer

A year after her husband and two other men died in a plane crash in the Mississippi Sound south of Jackson County, Tina Cook of Saucier is still working to recover their bodies. Several individuals and organizations have helped with the search and they believe they know where the bodies are.
More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."