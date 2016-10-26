Stone County citizens gather for healing prayer

Blacks and whites seek understanding and forgiveness during prayer rally in Wiggins.
Tim Isbell The Sun Herald

Jackson County

Widow: We want to bring him back home

A year after her husband and two other men died in a plane crash in the Mississippi Sound south of Jackson County, Tina Cook of Saucier is still working to recover their bodies. Several individuals and organizations have helped with the search and they believe they know where the bodies are.

Living

How to safely carve your pumpkin

More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."

