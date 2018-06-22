Coast restaurant to open third location at new Ocean Springs shopping center

It will still be months before it opens, but the third Taco Sombrero Mexican restaurant on the Coast is under construction near Ocean Springs.
The Shoppes at Washington Avenue is going up near exit 50 of Interstate 10 in Jackson County and Taco Sombrero is the key tenant, the owners said during the groundbreaking in April. The Mexican restaurant will be near the front of the center and have a drive-up window, the shopping center's Facebook page reports.
Brad and Susan Powell with BSP Properties are building the 11-unit, 16,000 square foot shopping center in Jackson County, north of Ocean Springs.
They say the shopping center is expected to be complete in October, and a doughnut shop is planned along with another possible eatery.
Taco Sombrero restaurants already are operating on Pass Road in Biloxi and on U.S. 49 in Gulfport and feature fresh tacos, burritos, salads and specialty items like quesadillas, tamales, taco burgers, chalupa and Mexican pizza.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments