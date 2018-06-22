Longtime director who helped bring the Audubon Center to Moss Point has been let go

He was the face and voice of the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point, where he served as director for 13 years and opened the new center, and Mark LaSalle was dismissed by the National Audubon Society with no prior notice.
"They let me go two weeks ago," LaSalle confirmed on Friday.
He said in a statement to the Sun Herald, "The National Audubon Society has ended my employment as of June 6, 2018. I sincerely wish for the continued success of the Pascagoula River Audubon Center, its staff, advisory committee, and its many partners. I also encourage the center’s supporters to continue their investment in one of the most important conservation and nature-based facilities in the region and country: a world class example of both and a valuable asset for Mississippi’s One Coast concept."
LaSalle said the National Audubon Society did offer him a severance package, which he has signed.
The Sun Herald will update this article.
Comments