Vancleave boy dead after being struck by a bulldozer, sheriff says

A 12-year-old boy died after an accident involving a bulldozer his grandfather was driving, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Hunter Dewayne Hewett was helping his grandfather unload dirt Wednesday afternoon in the 16000 block of Omas Road when the bulldozer backed up to the tailgate of a dump truck, Ezell said.
Hunter was pinned between the tailgate and the bed of the dump truck, he said.
Deputies were called to the scene of the rural area that is south of McGregor Road, about 4:25 p.m., Ezell said.
Hunter was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where he died.
"The boy's grandfather, Johnny Wayne Hewett, says he didn't see the child," Ezell said.
The sheriff's traffic division is investigating the accident, he said.
