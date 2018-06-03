Funeral arrangements announced for high school students who died in Pascagoula car crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two Pascagoula High School students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning.

Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon died after the 2002 Toyota they were in on U.S. 90 hit a utility pole on the southwest corner of Pascagoula Street. They were both 17.

Visitation for Blayze Broadus will be held June 4 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Baptist Church, according to his obituary. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Wilkinson and the Rev. John Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point.

The Broadus family has said memorials may be made in Blayze’s memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263. You can read his full obituary here.

Visitation for Jonathan McCommon will be held June 5 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Baptist Church, with funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. You can read his full obituary here.

Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams said the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday. The passenger was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he died as well. Police have not released another other details of the crash, other than that it is still under investigation.