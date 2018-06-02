Jackson County

June 2, 2018 11:58 AM

Two Pascagoula High students dead after early morning car crash, police say

By Yolanda Cruz

Two teens are dead after a wreck in Pascagoula early Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Doug Adams, a 2002 Toyota was traveling east on U.S. 90 just after midnight when the car hit a utility pole on the southwest corner of Pascagoula street.

Adams said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to Singing River Hospital by Acadian Ambulance Service and died a short time later, Adams said.

A Facebook post from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District identified the teens as Pascagoula High School students Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon.

pgsd crash id

The school district said counselors, ministers and staff members will be available at the Family Interactive Center Saturday at 2 p.m. "to receive students, staff and community members who need a welcoming place to grieve and process the loss of our students."

Pascagoula police officers are still investigating the wreck.

Jackson County

