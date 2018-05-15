Gautier, Gulf Park Estates residents wake up to no power

Residents in Gautier and Gulf Park Estates woke to power outages on Tuesday morning and Singing River Electric attributed the issue to its transmission lines.
As many as 6,300 customers were affected by the outage.
Lorri Freeman, a spokesman for Singing River Electric, said a lightning arrester in the Martin Bluff substation caused the power outage.
"Our serviceman responded and identified the issue and worked to replace the equipment," she said.
The lightning arrestor works to protect the substation equipment from affects and damage from lightning.
"We do not believe it was weather-related," she said. "For whatever reason, it just stopped working."
Power was restored to remaining customers by about 8 a.m., Freeman said.
Singing River Electric's outage map showed thousands without power at its peak about 6 a.m., despite the fact that crews are out and working on the issue.
According to a tweet from Singing River, there is a transmission line issue in Gautier and Ocean Springs, which means power is not being delivered to the substations. Work is being done on those lines.
"Thanks for your patience as this is resolved," the company tweeted.
