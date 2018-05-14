Search teams and tracking dogs are looking for missing Moss Point man

Search and rescue teams and tracking dogs have been called out to search trails around the home of a missing man who lives just west of the Escatawpa River.
The family of 47-year-old Rex John Vandewater III has reported he enjoys walking along trails around his property in rural Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Vandewater was last seen at home in the 9200 block of Pollock Ferry Road, near Coda Road. The area is north of Interstate 10 and has a Moss Point address.
The sheriff's department wants to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.
To give a tip, call the sheriff's department at 228-769-3063.
