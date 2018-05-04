Gautier Mullet Fest looking for a new organizer, volunteers

The Gautier Mullet and Music Fest is looking for volunteers and a new chairperson to organize the 28th annual event.
It is entirely run by volunteers, which allows the event to remain free and proceeds to be donated to city projects and improvements.
The new chairperson should be “an enthusiastic multitasker that enjoys and embraces diversified responsibilities,” according to a press release. Volunteers also are needed to lead subcommittees on advertising, fundraising, entertainment, vendors, contest organization, children’s activities and the classic car show.
“Festival volunteers come together for a variety of reasons — to meet new people and make new friends, to engage with family/friends, to use or develop special skills and to support our special community,” the press release said.
Monthly meetings for volunteers are held at the Gautier Senior Citizen Center at George Martin City Park. The first organizational meeting is at 6 p.m. May 10.
For more information, call Susan Rogers Parol at 228-327-3880.
