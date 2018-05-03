Fitness trainer's body found in car in retail parking lot, Jackson County sheriff says

A deputy on patrol found the body of a 27-year-old fitness trainer in a car early Thursday on Lemoyne Boulevard.
The remains of Darryl Richardson Jr. of St. Martin, were found about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
His body was in a car parked in the Lemoyne Place shopping area, Ezell said.
Richardson was a trainer at Southern Elite Fitness, a gym and fitness center.
He attended St. Martin High, Bowie State University in Maryland and the University of South Alabama, according to his Facebook page.
Richardson's death is under investigation.
Ezell said more details will be released later.
