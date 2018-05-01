'The Voice' announces fate of Moss Point construction worker live on TV

Moss Point construction worker Rod Stokes learned his fate with the rest of America live on "The Voice" on Tuesday evening.

The Vancleave High graduate had maneuvered through The Voice's Snapchat competition to become one of four finalists with the winner earning a pass into the next season of NBC's hit signing competition.

Unfortunately for the Coast, Stokes will have to keep working to get his big voice heard in the music industry.

Midway through Tuesday's show, host Carson Daly quickly introduced 17-year-old Nik Roach of Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the Snapchat winner.

By winning the Snapchat competition, Roach bypasses the blind auditions and goes straight before the judges.

Stokes got to Tuesday's big reveal by submitting a song back in January when he found out Kelly Clarkson was a judge.

"I sent my video in Jan. 11, the very last day of the cutoff. I got a call and it was like a snowball effect from there," he said after he was selected from thousands of submissions.

Heading to Hollywood

"The Voice" flew him out to Hollywood, where he got to meet Clarkson, along with Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski and song writer Julia Michaels.

"It was a really neat, really cool experience," he said.

This season of The Voice featured coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Clarkson.