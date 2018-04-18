Man in medically induced coma after Ocean Springs rollover crash

The man injured in a serious crash in Ocean Springs on Tuesday is battling for his life at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.

Ocean Springs Police Capt. William Jackson said the driver is in a medically induced coma for his broken spine and neck injuries. Jackson said the woman, who was in the passenger's seat, has had surgery to her right arm.

Traffic officer Adam Carter said the vehicle with the seriously injured occupants was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90 when the other vehicle attempted to turn south onto Hanshaw Road. Carter said the vehicle was shielded from the oncoming traffic and hit the front driver's side door, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The Jaws of Life were needed to extract the couple. They were then taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where they were stabilized before being flown to USA Medical Center, Carter said.

The driver of the other vehicle was wearing her seatbelt and was not seriously injured, he said.

None of the three involved in the crash have been identified and charges are not expected, Carter said.

In addition to Ocean Springs police, the Ocean Springs Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the crash, while Biloxi's traffic division assisted with the crash reconstruction.