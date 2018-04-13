Two children among five injured in crash on I-10

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Chase Elkins said five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.
He said the crash happened about 9 p.m. Friday in the westbound lane of Interstate 10 near mile marker 65.
Elkins said a Chrysler 200 rear ended a Toyota 4Runner, causing the SUV to roll multiple times.
He said three adults and two children were injured in the 4Runner and taken to Singing River Hospital with "moderate" injuries.
Traffic was backed up as authorities responded to the crash, but the area was clear by 10 p.m.
