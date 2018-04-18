USM just built 2 multi-million dollar facilities on the Coast, and 1 is kid-friendly

Beach Boulevard drivers may have noticed a new, modern building going up near the Port of Gulfport, but it's not related to the nearby casino construction.

It's just one of two multi-million dollar projects being completed by the University of Southern Mississippi.

Two facilities and the reason USM is building them couldn't be much different — one is specifically for science and research while the other was built for the community.

The bright white Marine Research Center in Gulfport will open soon, and "That is strictly for the scientists," said James Skrmetta, spokesman for the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory.

The $12 million facility is being built for the new Ocean Engineering program at the university and will have laboratories and classrooms designed for students and researchers to study the oceans and then go out onto the water. The Point Sur research vessel is docked at the port and its discovery missions will be planned at the new facility, he said.

Much less visible to the public but designed for them is USM's new $10 million Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. It's where children and adults can go to learn more about the coastal environment and the Gulf Coast Research Lab's work.

"What they constructed here, I think, is an education center where learning truly is fun," said Christopher Crenshaw, associate vice president for facilities at USM Hattiesburg, who was at Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony.

One with nature

The Marine Education Center sits on 100 acres next to the Gulf Islands Seashore National Park and was designed by San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects to show off its environment while being energy-efficient and wind- and flood-resilient.

Rustic buildings are tucked beneath the trees, and there are sweeping views of the bayou and a large suspension bridge that is sure to be a hit when the center opens to the public Saturday.

“We have tried to set an example of how to work with nature rather than working against it,” said the center's director, Chris Snyder. “We set out to be a teaching example for thousands of young students who will come here to learn about the science surrounding our coastal environment and how to be effective stewards of it.”

On one side of the bridge are outdoor classrooms with barely-there walls to let in the natural surroundings and screens to keep out the bugs.

On the other side is the visitors center, with interactive digital displays including NOAA's Science on a Sphere and an augmented reality sandbox, where people can shape a mountain or a river bed, then make it rain or flood, said staff member Erin Douglas. Or they can build a volcano and see lava pour down.

There also are boardwalks and a dock where kayaks will launch.

And there's a conference center, complete with a prep kitchen and outdoor kitchen, which can accommodate 120 people and can be rented for private meetings and events.

Family land

The center replaces the JL Scott Aquarium in Biloxi that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, and is the last of the Katrina repairs for USM, said Gordon Cannon, vice president for research.

It was built by a Biloxi firm whose family once owned part of the land the center is on.

"We do a lot of unique, difficult projects," said Robert Starks, one of the owners of Starks Contracting.

He worked with his nephew Chris Gutierrez and other family members, and puts it near top of the list of the most intriguing projects they have ever completed over five generations.

“This facility is the crown jewel of marine education at USM,” said Dr. Monty Graham, director for the USM School of Ocean Science and Technology. “I have been to many marine laboratories around the world. The MEC is by far the best of all of them. It will catapult us far ahead of some very prestigious marine education powerhouses.”

A bridge apart

One of the highlights is a suspension bridge that is 208 feet long, almost 5 feet wide and made of galvanized steel, said Martin Walz, one of the owners of the Seattle Bridge LLC, which builds bridges all over the country.

"It's a dynamic bridge. It's made to move," he said, and he likens the movement to walking on a ship in calm seas.

All the parts were fabricated in Seattle and shipped to Ocean Springs. During the process of preparing the site, lifting the single tower and stringing the cables the crews found items strewn there by Hurricane Katrina nearly 13 years ago. One of those things was a doll they named Katrina, and Walz III said, "She became our mascot for the project."





The design is patterned after a bridge the company built at a botanical garden in Puerto Rico that last year took a direct hit from Hurricane Maria. The bridge survived, he said.

"This will last 75-100 years," he said of the Ocean Springs bridge that will be in the path of hurricanes over the next century and likely withstand them. "We're happy and proud to be a part of it," he said.

If you go:

What: Community Day at new USM Marine Education Center

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 21

Where:101 Sweetbay Drive, Ocean Springs, at the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory's Cedar Point site. Use main entrance to Gulf Islands National Seashore off U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, across from Ocean Spring Hospital.

Details: Free event with guided tours of the new campus and hands-on activities for all ages.

Contact:228-818-8095

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH