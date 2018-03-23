Drivers killed in head-on collision were a Moss Point woman and a Mobile man

A state trooper has identified a Moss Point woman and a Mobile man as the drivers killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning on Mississippi 614.
Ashley S. Killingsworth, driving a 2016 Ford Explorer, was 31.
Kevin M. Hyatt, 54, was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot.
The crash occurred near Otis Cooper Road about 6 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
Killingsworth was eastbound with three children in her Explorer when the westbound Honda crossed the center line, entered the eastbound lane and struck her Explorer, Elkins said.
Both drivers died at the scene, he said.
Acadian Ambulance took the children to the University of South Alabama Medical Center. Their injuries were “minor and moderate,” Elkins said.
