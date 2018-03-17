When the hospital released a suicidal Hurley man, he went straight to a bridge and jumped

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 298 Who is Ralph Johnson, namesake of Navy's newest destroyer. Pause 25 Derrick Taite explains the mission behind Moss Point's 100 Men 28 Smoke and flames spark at Chevron Refinery 39 Citizens were unhappy when he left Moss Point, will they be glad he returned? 72 Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 810 'Enough is enough,' Coast officials say after rash of shootings 70 Cook Road in Jackson County is about to see a major change 28 Heavy smoke billowing in tree line along Interstate 10 in Ocean Springs 97 Hijacked computer: What to do 127 Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Theresa Danko's son, Sebastian, killed himself five years ago, now she is working with a group to help educate others about the warning signs of depression, bipolar and other mental illnesses before it is too late.

Theresa Danko's son, Sebastian, killed himself five years ago, now she is working with a group to help educate others about the warning signs of depression, bipolar and other mental illnesses before it is too late.