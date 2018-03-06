Sheriff’s app has a tip line but people are using it for emergencies, sheriff says

People who contact the Jackson County sheriff’s tip line for an emergency are not receiving a prompt response.
It’s because the tip line is primarily intended to report information on a crime that has already occurred, Sheriff Mike Ezell said. The tip line is not intended for a quick response.
If you need immediate help, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Ezell said.
The tip line is on the sheriff’s department’s app, Sheriff Jackson County MS. You can download the app for free via iTunes and the Google Play Store.
Never miss a local story.
The app has links to the jail docket, the department’s Facebook page and gives notifications on events and weather in Jackson County. You can also use it to find a government office and there’s a link to help you find your parked car.
The app also has a complaint form that can be filled out and submitted on the spot.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments