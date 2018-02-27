Jackson County

Motorcyclist killed in Gautier crash

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

February 27, 2018 03:39 PM

Gautier police confirmed 24-year-old Tyler Green, of Stockton, Alabama, was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 57 and Brown Road.

Capt. Casey Baxter said Green was driving his motorcycle north on Highway 57 at 3:56 p.m. when he hit the side of a vehicle that was attempting to cross the highway to head South.

Baxter said first aid was administered to Green, “but sadly he succumb(ed) to his injuries while on scene.”

Baxter said no criminal charges are expected from the crash.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

