Woman identified in Jackson County crash

A Vancleave woman died in a crash on Mississippi 57 in Jackson county Friday, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.

Ginger Ann Callegan, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash around 4 p.m. near High Point Road, Elkins said.

Elkins said it appeared a 21-year-old man was traveling north on the highway in a white 2007 Ford F-150, when it crossed the center line, entered the southbound lane, and crashed head on with a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Callegan.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with moderate injuries.

Both driver were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.

