Housekeeper was victim of ‘repeated sexual assaults’ by former Coast doctor, lawsuit says

Long before the #MeToo movement made national headlines, a Moss Point woman felt compelled to quit her housekeeping job with a Mississippi doctor because of his alleged “repeated sexual assaults” against her, according to a lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Roselyn Hall is seeking more than $100,000 in damages from former Ocean Springs doctor Ricardo Merlos. The anesthesiologist practiced in Ocean Springs at the time of the alleged assaults, but is now practicing in Meridian.
Her attorney, David Frazier, compared the allegations against Merlos to those against former Michigan Rep. John Conyers, who resigned after several former aids accused him of making unwanted advances and mistreatment.
Hall is asking for compensation for the actual, compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, the loss of past wages and the cost of past and future medical expenses incurred by her as a result of the alleged treatment. The jury trial is set to begin in February before Judge Robert Krebs.
At the time of alleged assaults, Hall worked for Merlos and his wife at their then Ocean Springs home, though the lawsuit does not name Merlos’ wife as a co-defendant in the case. Hall’s job, the complaint said, included duties as an assistant to Merlos’ wife to run errands in addition to her regular housekeeping duties.
Hall worked for the family in Ocean Springs until her attorney said she had “had enough” of Dr. Merlos’ alleged harassment and left the job in September 2016 after “several years” working for the doctor.
The complaint does not provide any specifics about the alleged sexual assaults, such as dates or times the offenses occurred, something the doctor’s attorney, Earl Denham, is requesting in order to respond to the allegations.
In addition to making unwanted sexual comments to Hall, Frazier said, Merlos “was placing his hands on her and touching her in ways that were not appropriate for any employer to touch an employee.”
