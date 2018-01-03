More Videos

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi's image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

Pass police need help to identify woman 0:13

Pass police need help to identify woman

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 2:08

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

    More than 120 people marched with Mississippi Rising Coalition Tuesday to protest the state flag that flies over Ocean Springs City Hall.

More than 120 people marched with Mississippi Rising Coalition Tuesday to protest the state flag that flies over Ocean Springs City Hall. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
More than 120 people marched with Mississippi Rising Coalition Tuesday to protest the state flag that flies over Ocean Springs City Hall. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Jackson County

Has the state flag discouraged people from spending money in Ocean Springs?

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

January 03, 2018 12:18 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 32 MINUTES AGO

Ocean Springs

City aldermen offered numbers Tuesday night that indicate flying the Mississippi state flag over City Hall has not hurt business in the city.

The issue came up when a downtown business woman came before the Board of Aldermen to let them know there’s a merchant mixer planned for Jan. 16 to give businesses concerned about the city’s image a way to express themselves.

Jan Rideout, owners of J. Laurie Shoes Boutique downtown, told aldermen she believes there are enough merchants concerned about the flag to convince the city to take it down. She said these are regular business people who are not “fringe” or “alt left.”

She said, “If we can’t appeal to your hearts, we’re going to have to talk economics.”

Alderman Rob Blackman, however, offered sales tax numbers to show flying the flag hasn’t hurt the city so far.

He made a comparison of the sales tax collected from July to December 2016 and the same two quarters in 2017, when the new board took office and Mayor Shea Dobson raised the flag over City Hall.

The state flag had not flown over City Hall for more than a decade.

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi's image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

Pass police need help to identify woman 0:13

Pass police need help to identify woman

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 2:08

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • 'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

    Nathan Fairley, a member of the NAACP and a board member of the Mississippi Rising Coalition, told Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson and the Board of Aldermen why the state flag should be removed from City Hall. Fairley's comments were posted to Facebook in a live video published on the city's official Facebook account. It is believed that the alt-right community were making comments on the Facebook video, which is concerning to Fairley because he had to give his name and address before he was able to speak.

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

Nathan Fairley, a member of the NAACP and a board member of the Mississippi Rising Coalition, told Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson and the Board of Aldermen why the state flag should be removed from City Hall. Fairley's comments were posted to Facebook in a live video published on the city's official Facebook account. It is believed that the alt-right community were making comments on the Facebook video, which is concerning to Fairley because he had to give his name and address before he was able to speak.

City of Ocean Springs Meta Viers/McClatchy

Blackman got his tax figures from the city clerk and found the city collected an increase of $44,793 for food and beverage and $13,350 more for retail sales tax in the last half of 2017 over the previous year.

“I pulled the receipts and did a snapshot for the months the board has been in office,” Blackman said after the meeting.

At the meeting, Rideout said the next quarter may be a better indication.

“I’ve had people tell me it was a slow Christmas,” she said. “These things take time to build.”

She said the group, called Ocean Springs Business Coalition, has invited 400 businesses to the mixer — it’s at 5:30 p.m. at Lola Fleur, 720 Bellande Avenue. Property owners are welcome, she said. There will be a petition.

Alderman John Gill asked, “Is this a drive to keep people from coming to Ocean Springs?”

She said, “No. It’s just a way to show you that people in Ocean Springs don’t think that flag is good for us as a city.”

After the meeting, Blackman said that aldermen representing areas east of the Ocean Springs Hospital — where there is Wal-Mart, Rouses and a number of other businesses — have heard little or no complaints about the city flying the state flag.

But Blackman thoroughly acknowledged the significance of downtown as a businesses district.

“We have what other cities are trying to re-develop,” he said. “We’re working to branch out from there and build on what we already have.

“Things are centered downtown. We’d not be in good shape without it,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is get this negativity behind us and begin to build out east.”

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi's image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

Pass police need help to identify woman 0:13

Pass police need help to identify woman

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 2:08

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

    South Mississippi graduating seniors discuss Mississippi’s image throughout the country and how they view the state flag.

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

South Mississippi graduating seniors discuss Mississippi’s image throughout the country and how they view the state flag.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi's image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

Pass police need help to identify woman 0:13

Pass police need help to identify woman

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 2:08

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

    Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody.

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody.

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi's image, starting with the state flag 2:30

Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image, starting with the state flag

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on. 3:24

Should the state flag fly over Ocean Springs? The debate goes on.

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

Pass police need help to identify woman 0:13

Pass police need help to identify woman

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry 2:08

The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523 1:01

Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

  • Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

    Take a tour of the Mississippi Phosphates site that was declared a Superfund site in December 2017. The EPA-on site administrator explains how they monitor the site and treat the wastewater that comes from the giant gypsum stacks that the plant generated as waste.

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

View More Video