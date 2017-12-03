Wisps of smoke rose above La Plaza Cantina and Grill in Ocean Springs hours after a fire heavily damaged in inside of the restaurant and its roof in Ocean Springs on Sunday.
Jackson County

Workers were inside restaurant when it caught fire, officials says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

December 03, 2017 12:57 PM

Ocean Springs

Some workers at a Mexican restaurant escaped harm as a fire heavily damaged the business, Fire Chief Jeffrey Ponson said.

The fire at La Plaza Cantina and Grill started about 9 a.m. Sunday, Ponson said.

The restaurant hadn’t opened for the day, but some employees were doing some prep work in the kitchen when the fire started, he said.

The business has closed temporarily for repairs, an employee said.

The restaurant is on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, between North Halstead and Hanley roads.

The fire caused heavy damages to the kitchen and heavy smoke damages to the rest of the building, Ponson said.

The Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office was sending an investigator to the business to help determine the cause, he said.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

