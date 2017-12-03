Workers were inside restaurant when it caught fire, officials says

Some workers at a Mexican restaurant escaped harm as a fire heavily damaged the business, Fire Chief Jeffrey Ponson said.
The fire at La Plaza Cantina and Grill started about 9 a.m. Sunday, Ponson said.
The restaurant hadn’t opened for the day, but some employees were doing some prep work in the kitchen when the fire started, he said.
The business has closed temporarily for repairs, an employee said.
The restaurant is on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, between North Halstead and Hanley roads.
The fire caused heavy damages to the kitchen and heavy smoke damages to the rest of the building, Ponson said.
The Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office was sending an investigator to the business to help determine the cause, he said.
