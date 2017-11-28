No Scrooge for Pascagoula: $20,000 Christmas tree donated to top downtown event

The city is combining its Christmas activities downtown into one big night — Friday — and a local business has donated a $20,000 tree to top it off.
Pascagoula is trying a new combo-event for Christmas, bringing together what it used to do on two separate days.
So downtown this Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be the Christmas parade at 8 p.m., fireworks, a 5k run, vendors, free carriage rides, an area of manufactured snow for the kids and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Christmas parade will be followed by the Gulf Coast Symphony's Youth Orchestra Holiday Peppermint Pops Concert and the fireworks finale. There will be dance and musical performances.
The city has combined the 17th Annual Downtown for the Holidays and the 40th Annual City Christmas.
Turf Masters Lawn Care donated the $20,000 tree, “with hopes it will bring a sense of pride to the community for everyone to enjoy,” said community relations associate Suzanne Kinsey.
Questions? Call City Hall at 762-1020 or Main Street Pascagoula at 219-1114.
If you go
What: Pascagoula Christmas events
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Pascagoula
Note: Christmas parade starts at 8 p.m., followed by the Youth Orchestra Peppermint Pops Concert
