His wife discovered she had breast cancer for years. Here’s what ‘normal’ tests missed.

Are mammograms enough for all women? Former Ocean Springs Hospital administrator Dwight Rimes wants women in Mississippi to be told by their doctors if they have dense breasts. His wife is now battling Stage IV breast cancer after getting annual screenings as required. She has dense breasts, which make detecting cancer via mammograms more difficult. Former Ocean Springs Hospital administrator Dwight Rimes wants women in Mississippi to be told by their doctors if they have dense breasts. His wife is now battling Stage IV breast cancer after getting annual screenings as required. She has dense breasts, which make detecting cancer via mammograms more difficult. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

