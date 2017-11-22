Having dozens of Keesler airmen at your home for Thanksgiving ... priceless

More Videos 0:29 Scene of wrong-way wreck that killed two Pause 2:32 'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 6:02 Who will win the 'Hornet Bowl' to become the Class 4A South State champion? 0:48 The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 2:38 The ‘Hornet Bowl’ will be a clash of two undefeated 4A teams 1:58 Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 0:27 Do you know this man taking campaign signs? 2:08 Biloxi nerds help The Wayward Kraken flourish in Biloxi's Vieux Marche Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video: Bobby Walker gives airmen a home away from home Coast Character Bobby Walker opened up his Ocean Springs home to 17 airmen from Keesler Air Force Base for a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, November 26, 2015. Walker said he had many donations from the community to help feed and entertain his guests. Coast Character Bobby Walker opened up his Ocean Springs home to 17 airmen from Keesler Air Force Base for a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, November 26, 2015. Walker said he had many donations from the community to help feed and entertain his guests. Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

