Mayor Shea Dobson decided to fly the Mississippi state flag in front of City Hall after he was elected in June. Last week, he took it down.
Mayor Shea Dobson decided to fly the Mississippi state flag in front of City Hall after he was elected in June. Last week, he took it down. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file
Mayor Shea Dobson decided to fly the Mississippi state flag in front of City Hall after he was elected in June. Last week, he took it down. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file

Jackson County

State flag could fly again in Ocean Springs if aldermen pass new law

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

November 21, 2017 12:13 PM

Ocean Springs

A week after Mayor Shea Dobson took the state flag — with its Confederate emblem — down from the pole in front of City Hall, the flag is back on the agenda.

This time, it’s up for a vote. Member of the Board of Aldermen want to change the city’s ordinances to make it the law to fly the state flag at city government buildings, no matter what the design is.

City leaders also plan to ask the governor and state officials to hold a new statewide vote on the design of the flag.

Ocean Springs Alderman Mike Impey, a supporter of flying the state flag, will speak tonight at the city aldermen meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene of wrong-way wreck that killed two

    A Sun Herald reader submitted this video taken from the scene of a wreck on Interstate 10 in Jackson County that killed two people on Sunday night, Nov. 19, 2017.

Scene of wrong-way wreck that killed two

Scene of wrong-way wreck that killed two 0:29

Scene of wrong-way wreck that killed two
Father gives eulogy for Sophia Myers 14:53

Father gives eulogy for Sophia Myers
Mother gives eulogy for Sophia Myers 18:06

Mother gives eulogy for Sophia Myers

View More Video