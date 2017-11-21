State flag could fly again in Ocean Springs if aldermen pass new law

A week after Mayor Shea Dobson took the state flag — with its Confederate emblem — down from the pole in front of City Hall, the flag is back on the agenda.
This time, it’s up for a vote. Member of the Board of Aldermen want to change the city’s ordinances to make it the law to fly the state flag at city government buildings, no matter what the design is.
City leaders also plan to ask the governor and state officials to hold a new statewide vote on the design of the flag.
Ocean Springs Alderman Mike Impey, a supporter of flying the state flag, will speak tonight at the city aldermen meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments