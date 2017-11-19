Two killed in wrong-way wreck on interstate in Jackson County

All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Exit 50 in Ocean Springs are shut down after an elderly man driving the wrong way crashed into another vehicle, a Mississippi Highway Patrol official said Sunday evening.
MHP Cpl. Chase Elkins said the man was traveling eastbound when he hit a car just west of the 50-mile marker.
Both people in the car he hit were killed, Elkins said.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition is not known, Elkins said.
Elkins said traffic is being diverted onto Mississippi 609 until the roadway can be cleared.
The names of the two people killed in the crash have not yet been released.
