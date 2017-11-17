This Pascagoula woman went missing on Mother’s Day. Now CBS will tell her story.

The past almost 18 months have been a nightmare for Pascagoula resident Gary Bardwell and his family. On May 9, 2016, he filed a report that his daughter, Jessie, was missing. A few weeks later the Bardwell family would receive the news they had been dreading — Jessie Bardwell was found dead in Texas.
Her boyfriend, Jason Lowe of Texas, was accused of killing Jessie Bardwell, who was his live-in girlfriend at the time of her death. The couple was living in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Jessie Bardwell’s body was found partially wrapped in bubble wrap in a field in rural Farmsville, Texas.
In September, Lowe was convicted of Jessie Bradwell’s murder by a Texas jury.
CBS News will air “Taken Away,” a documentary about Jessie Bardwell’s murder at 9 p.m. Saturday on CBS. The special is part of the popular series “48 Hours.”
A preview of the documentary shows interviews with Gary Bardwell and detectives who worked the case intermixed with family photos and home movies of Jessie.
“I remember having a nightmare that something was terribly wrong, that Jessie was killed, and when I woke up, it was just a dream,” said Gary Bardwell in a clip from the documentary. “I had that nightmare and I felt it — she was not on this Earth anymore.”
Gary and Carla Bardwell here in court after hearing that Jason Lowe was convicted of murdering their daughter, Jessie #lowetrial pic.twitter.com/mihN0aHR94— Valerie Wigglesworth (@vlwigg) September 20, 2017
