  Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit'

    Brandon Bardwell and his wife, Kayla, talk about Jessie Bardwell of Pascagoula, who has been missing in Texas, before a community prayer ceremony for her.

Brandon Bardwell and his wife, Kayla, talk about Jessie Bardwell of Pascagoula, who has been missing in Texas, before a community prayer ceremony for her.
Brandon Bardwell and his wife, Kayla, talk about Jessie Bardwell of Pascagoula, who has been missing in Texas, before a community prayer ceremony for her.

Jackson County

This Pascagoula woman went missing on Mother’s Day. Now CBS will tell her story.

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

November 17, 2017 06:01 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

The past almost 18 months have been a nightmare for Pascagoula resident Gary Bardwell and his family. On May 9, 2016, he filed a report that his daughter, Jessie, was missing. A few weeks later the Bardwell family would receive the news they had been dreading — Jessie Bardwell was found dead in Texas.

Her boyfriend, Jason Lowe of Texas, was accused of killing Jessie Bardwell, who was his live-in girlfriend at the time of her death. The couple was living in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Jessie Bardwell’s body was found partially wrapped in bubble wrap in a field in rural Farmsville, Texas.

In September, Lowe was convicted of Jessie Bradwell’s murder by a Texas jury.

CBS News will air “Taken Away,” a documentary about Jessie Bardwell’s murder at 9 p.m. Saturday on CBS. The special is part of the popular series “48 Hours.”

A preview of the documentary shows interviews with Gary Bardwell and detectives who worked the case intermixed with family photos and home movies of Jessie.

“I remember having a nightmare that something was terribly wrong, that Jessie was killed, and when I woke up, it was just a dream,” said Gary Bardwell in a clip from the documentary. “I had that nightmare and I felt it — she was not on this Earth anymore.”

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

