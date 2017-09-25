These Coast mayors went to D.C. to tell the White House Jackson County’s story

Mayors of all four cities and president of the county Board of Supervisors are in Washington D.C. early this week to tell Jackson County’s story.
They are building rapport with the White House, the state’s Congressional delegation and key federal agencies that might someday be able to help the county with flood elevations and insurance issues.
Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell said they want to remind them that Jackson County plays a role in the well being of the nation every day — with worldwide trade from military shipbuilding to oil refining.
“The economic health of the county and its cities has a national impact,” Maxwell said.
He said the leaders have banned together to share the challenges of flood elevations and infrastructure needs.
He called this quick trip to Washington D.C. “writing the introduction” to telling Jackson County’s story.
Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen called it part of an ongoing process.
Mayor Shea Dobson sees it as a way to foster growth for Ocean Springs and the county. And Moss Point Mayor Mario King said he sees it as a way to help the delegation see the collective needs and opportunities in his city and the county.
Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross said it will allow them to share some of the most pressing issues in the county.
They call this a joint effort. This meeting will allow them to “showcase the needs and opportunities of the region to the White House and federal agencies such as FEMA, HUD, SBA, Army Corps of Engineers, and Department of Commerce.”
The four mayors already meet monthly at home.
This trip will ensure that the federal government is made aware of Jackson County’s and its cities’ needs.
The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs offered the meeting to Jackson County leaders, said Pascagoula spokesman Frank Corder, “instead of us trying to track them down. This is a collective way for all our cities to tell their story.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
