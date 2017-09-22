Get free admission to select Coast musuems on Saturday, thanks to the Smithsonian

It’s the Smithsonian’s 13th annual Museum Day Live! Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art and other museums will open their doors free of charge as part of the Smithsonian event.
Museum Day Live! is an initiative where participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., which offers free admission every day.
Download your ticket at the Smithosina website.
Here’s a list of those participating on the Gulf Coast:
▪ WAMA, 510 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 228-872-3164.
▪ Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 228-897-6039.
▪ Eight total museums in New Orleans, including the National World War II Musem, 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 504-528-1944.
▪ Four in the Mobile area. Mobile USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, the Mobile Museum of Art , the Conde Charlotte Museum and the Estuarium at the Dauphin Island Sealab.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments