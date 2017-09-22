This ought to ‘liven things up a bit’ in downtown Pascagoula

Pascagoula has a lively new mural in the downtown courtyard, on the north wall of City Hall is finished.
The 8-by-20 foot piece of art by Jackson County artist Alan Watson — titled A River Song — is color in motion and captures the spirit and freedom of a fishing community.
Women in shorts and bright yellow hats carry strings of fish with pelicans overhead and cats at their feet.
The idea is to attract people to downtown. The businesses in the area around it include Johnson Brothers Jewelry, Paradise Deli & Grill, Scranton’s Restaurant, the Jury Room bar, Zeal boutique, Bridget Blue jewelry, Whimsy Books and Toys, Corder’s Creamery & Garden Bar.
Public art attracts tourists and locals who might want their picture made with it, said Jen Dearman, city economic development director.
There are some great buildings downtown, and this ought to liven things up a bit, Dearman said.
The city paid $3,200 for this work and a smaller one nearby by artist Brenda Kitchens.
Watson’s mural is in art deco style with latex and oils. He used stencils for the forms, overlaid with glazes of color.
He worked off a grid on the red brick wall.
Watson is a lifelong artist and Pascagoula native. He said he must have figures in his work. Italian Renaissance is his love.
He said he’s honored to have been chosen to do the work.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments