Neighbors to industry, 'This problem has not been solved.'

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula Gulf Restoration Network provides "low-cost" aerial photographs of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula and the industries along it for a neighborhood who has been fishing industrial pollution coming into their neighborhood. Cherokee Concerned Citizens has filed a federal lawsuit against V.T. Halter Marine for violating the federal Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. they hope these photos will help prove their case. Gulf Restoration Network provides "low-cost" aerial photographs of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula and the industries along it for a neighborhood who has been fishing industrial pollution coming into their neighborhood. Cherokee Concerned Citizens has filed a federal lawsuit against V.T. Halter Marine for violating the federal Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. they hope these photos will help prove their case. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

