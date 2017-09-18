When it comes to litter, Pascagoula officials hope to lead by example

The City Council is trying to get citizens interested in picking up trash in their city, so they have been gathering once a month to try it themselves.
By getting hands on, they are supporting the Pitch In Pascagoula campaign, a spokesman said.
At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the mayor and members of the City Council will meet at Market Street and Ingalls Avenue and move north, picking up litter on both sides of the street.
The goal is to pick up all the way to Jackson Avenue, a one to two hour stretch.
They call it a litter check up. Having the council get out and do the work started in July, spokesman Frank Corder said.
He calls it leading by example.
They are inviting the public and hope people will come out, he said.
They have done videos for the schools to encourage children.
On Wednesday, they’ll pick up in the city right of way on both sides of the busy street.
The council has bags and gloves and grabbers.
City departments are taking on areas of the city.
“They’re trying to keep people involved in anti-litter,” Corder said.
They have notified the media that they are meeting, even though they will not be conducting business, Corder said. That way, they can have a quorum and still follow state law on open meetings.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Citizens invited to join Pascagoula’s mayor and City Council
- When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20)
- Where: Market Street and Ingalls Avenue
- What: To pick up litter on Market Street.
