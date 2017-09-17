Longtime Biloxi diocesan priest passes away

The Rev. Patrick McDermott, 77, passed away Sunday in Ocean Springs, the Archdiocese of Biloxi announced.
McDermott was a native of Donegal, Ireland. He was ordained June 14, 1964, at St. John’s College in Waterford, Ireland.
Before his retirement in January 2010, McDermott served a number of parishes on the Coast. He was assistant pastor for Nativity BVM Parish in Biloxi and St. James Parish in Gulfport. He served as pastor of Our Lady of Victories Parish in Pascagoula and Sacred Heart Parish in D’Iberville.
He also served as an assistant pastor for St. Elizabeth Parish in Clarksdale.
The diocese says funeral arrangements are pending.
The Sun Herald will update this story.
