Jackson County

A new ranking puts Ocean Springs restaurants on the map for good eats

By Karen Nelson

September 07, 2017 4:02 PM

Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs has hit the jackpot with a new ranking by RewardExpert.

The company that helps users navigate the world of credit card rewards and travel insight has listed Ocean Springs among the best cities for foodies.

In its 2017 Best American Foodie Towns — which analyzes more than 100 cities under 100,000 population, based on nine key metrics — it lists Ocean Springs as No. 2 in the South Central region, right behind Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a college town with more than 400 restaurants.

The idea for the ranking is to encourage travelers to look beyond big metro hubs for exceptional culinary experiences and excellent dining, RewardExpert explains.

What it says about Ocean Springs: One thing is clear, Ocean Springs has really, really good food and the restaurants have won numerous culinary awards. It mentions Woody’s Roadside, Aunt Jenny’s and The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint.

The ranking puts the city high among the hidden gems for foodies.

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

