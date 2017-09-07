The parade and celebration of Ocean Springs’ 125th anniversary will culminate with a proclamation and a cake at the Community Center, which is attached to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.
Jackson County

Ocean Springs will celebrate 125 years on Saturday with a parade and a cake

Sun Herald

September 07, 2017 2:36 PM

Ocean Springs

The city will celebrate its 125th birthday with a community parade, cake and reception in downtown.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 1 p.m. with a parade from the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, go west on Government Street to Washington Avenue and then proceed south to the Ocean Springs Community Center.

The city will serve cake and refreshments at the Community Center.

The parade will feature Mayor Shea Dobson and a float with the Board of Aldermen aboard. City departments will have floats and the parade will feature the Old Biloxi Marching Club and classic cars.

Streets will remain open during the parade.

Details: Call the mayor’s office at 875-6722 or City Hall at 875-4236.

