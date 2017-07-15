‘No new jobs right now’ in Pascagoula city government, city manager says

Pascagoula residents calling the Sun Herald have been pretty specific about what they believe will be the next new hires in Pascagoula city government.
But newly hired City Manager Mike Mangum said don’t look for the city to add positions right away, until he finishes a jobs evaluation and makes recommendations to an almost completely new City Council.
He said it likely will be closer to the new budget year in October before new positions are added or major changes made.
In the meantime, talk was rampant last week in social circles around the city, in light of the quick changes at City Hall.
Mangum was hired with little or no discussion at the City Council’s first meeting last week at a salary that was top of the Pascagoula pay scale for that job — $134,000 — and he immediately hired an assistant city manager at $90,000, (a position that had long gone unfilled) without advertising or collecting resumes.
Mangum said Friday, he was tasked with reviewing all the jobs in the city to consider a reorganization and report back to the City Council by the July 18 meeting, but said he would likely ask for more time.
“I don’t suspect any changes would be done until after the new budget year. We’re close to the end of the (budget) year and there are no new positions funded,” he said.
He said, there are “no concrete plans to hire personnel” and “nothing is decided or reported ... all of it is ideas and possibilities.”
He said any changes would be voted on by the City Council, including new positions created.
Mangum said any new positions would go through the city’s Human Resources Department to be advertised.
Mangum is a former Jackson County supervisor who was voted out of office two years ago.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
