Jackson County

July 11, 2017 11:33 AM

Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Moss Point

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

Moss Point

Law enforcement has arrested a man city police believe was involved in a shooting in an alley near the intersection of Frederick and Karen streets over the weekend.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said Laterrance Deshawn McCarty, 25, was arrested in the 6100 block of Frederick Street on Tuesday in connection with a Saturday shooting where one person was injured.

McCarty was arrested near where the shooting took place, Hutchins said.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the alley near the intersection and found a white male responsive and complaining of pain from injuries consistent with a gunshot. Police filed an arrest warrant for McCarty on a charge of aggravated assault.

On Monday, police issued a press release asking for anyone who knew McCarty’s whereabouts to contact the department or Crimestoppers, warning that McCarty was considered armed and dangerous.

Hutchins said U.S. Marshals also were looking for McCarty. Acting on an anonymous tip, McCarty was located on Frederick Street.

He was arrested on the warrant and taken into custody without incident, Hutchins said.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, he said.

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

