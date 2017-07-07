Already a bike-friendly town, Pascagoula has added rental stations

The city cut the ribbon Friday on three bike-rental stations around town.
The move has helped add to the city’s branding as a bike friendly city, with regularly sponsored community bike tours and bike trails throughout Pascagoula.
The three bike-sharing stations will be located at the Jolly McCarty Historic Train Depot, Beach Park and IG Levy Park.
“The new program is a partnership between the city and the national bike-sharing firm, Zagster,” said city communications specialist Ravin Floyd.
“To enjoy the service, users will download the Zagster mobile app, choose the Pascagoula location and receive a code to check out a bicycle that has a u-lock, a basket, and front and rear lights for safe riding,” Floyd explained in a press release. “Once the ride is complete, the user returns the bicycle to any of the locations, and ends the ride on the app.”
The city is starting with 10 bikes between the three stations, and riders will pay $3 per hour for up to 8 hours.
Floyd encourages residents to register for an annual membership for $25.
“City leaders hope that this service will highlight the city’s Historic Bike Trail and Second Saturday Bike Ride,” she said.
They hope people will use the bikes to explore historic points of interest in the city.
The bike program is also in partnership with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
