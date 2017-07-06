Pascagoula picks a former Jackson County supervisor to run the city for six months

The almost completely new Pascagoula City Council has named Mike Mangum — a former Jackson County supervisor — to the position of interim city manager for six months.
The move came during the council’s first meeting Wednesday.
On Thursday, Mangum was at work at City Hall, tackling the list of things the new council has put on his plate.
The council also named Ryan Frederic — a member of the county’s legal department — to the position of city attorney in place of Eddie Williams, who served the last three city administrations. Frederic has resigned his position with Jackson County to take the new job.
Mangum served both Pascagoula and Gautier as county supervisor until he was unseated in county elections about two years ago. Since then, he said he has worked with Waggoner Engineering, which has offices in Gulfport, selling engineering services to cities and counties. Waggoner promotes itself as “an innovative engineering firm serving public agencies and private corporations across the southeastern United States,” and has done business with Jackson County.
▪ Mangum said one of the first things he will do as city manager, as directed by the council, will be to look at the city logo, “to see if there are any changes we might want to make and bring back recommendations to see if the council wants to make changes.”
There are no preconceived ideas, he said.
▪ The council also wants him to look at the structure of city departments and “make sure everything is like it’s supposed to be, that it’s working good or if there is something that needs to be changed” and bring back recommendations.
Mangum said there will be a work session with the new City Council and some city departments on July 11. He said this will give departments with projects a chance to explain the projects.
Pascagoula elected a new mayor, a new councilwoman at large and four councilmen that weren’t in the previous administration. Ward 5 Councilman Scott Tipton was returned to office.
Mayor Dane Maxwell told the Sun Herald, “Good things are coming for Pascagoula.”
In other business, the council eliminated a new job the previous administration created, the director of economic and residential development.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310
