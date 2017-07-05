Baby pelicans washed from their nests are getting better; fundraisers planned

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Osprey family starts anew after storm Pause 0:16 Young Mississippi sandhill cranes get first taste of freedom 4:30 Budget cuts hurt Medicaid waivers 2:20 Terry Millette's patients speak out 1:49 Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian 0:58 Osprey pair rebuilds nest quickly after storm 0:42 Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset 2:14 The baby vultures are growing. And they are very hungry. 1:55 St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 1:49 Jackson County doctor is offering concierge medical service Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Alison Sharpe, director of WIldlife Care & Rescue Center, rescues baby brown pelicans along the Coast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sharpe says the babies have most likely been blown off their nests near the Chandeleur Islands in Louisiana waters. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Alison Sharpe, director of WIldlife Care & Rescue Center, rescues baby brown pelicans along the Coast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sharpe says the babies have most likely been blown off their nests near the Chandeleur Islands in Louisiana waters. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com