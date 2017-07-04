Osprey family in Gautier starts over after storm

The female osprey sits on her nest near Graveline Road in Gautier, south of Shepard State Park. The male had just dropped off a fish, on Monday, July 3, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
An osprey takes off with a firm grip on its meal near Davis Bayou in Ocean Springs recently. Osprey are the only raptors that have a reversible talon so they can clutch their catch with from the front and back.
Tim Isbell
The female osprey takes off from her nest near Graveline Road in Gautier, south of Shepard State Park on Monday, July 3, 2017. There’s speculation she and her mate are breeding again after losing most of a nest and a group of chicks in May.
The female osprey takes off from her nest near Graveline Road in Gautier, south of Shepard State Park on Monday, July 3, 2017.
One of the osprey pair flies to its nest near Graveline Road in Gautier, just south of Shepard State Park, on Monday, July 3, 2017.
The female osprey sits on her nest near Graveline Road in Gautier, south of Shepard State Park. The male had just dropped off a fish, on Monday, July 3, 2017.
This osprey nest near Graveline Road, south of Shepard State Park in Gautier, was mostly destroyed by a storm in late May. What’s happened since this has read like a soap opera. On Monday, July 3, 2017, there was speculation the pair is breeding again.
One of the breeding pair of osprey sits in a pine tree near its nest off Graveline Road, south of Shepard State Park in Gautier on Monday, July 3, 2017. There’s speculation the pair is breeding again after losing most of a nest and a group of chicks in May.
