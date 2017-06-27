Make-A-Wish Foundation grants trip to 7-year-old Ocean Springs girl battling cancer

Sophia Myers, a 7-year-old Ocean Springs girl suffering from an inoperable brain tumor, is seeing her dreams come true this week thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Sophia’s dream was a trip Disney World in Orlando with her parents, Josh and Angel Myers, and the rest of their family. While they are there, Angel Myers said, the family is hoping to also score some tickets to SeaWorld, another favorite for Sophia.
An Ocean Springs family, who wished to remain anonymous, donated spending money for Sophia ‘s trip.
“We are so grateful to the organization and everyone (you know who you are and we will respect your wish to remain unnamed) who made this possible,” Angel Myers said. “It means more to us than you can imagine.”
Since February, Sophia has been battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DIPG. The cancer forms on the pons of the brain and quickly strips away one’s ability to walk, talk, speak and hear. There is no known cure for DIPG.
Sophia’s dream trip began Monday, when they arrived in Florida, though the family saw another of Sophia’s wishes come true when she was a featured guest at the Miss Mississippi pageant in Vicksburg over the weekend.
Sophia got to meet and have dinner with the contestants and had a front-row seat for the pageant, though she had to leave early because she wasn’t feeling well.
The grief of losing a part of Sophia each day is heartbreaking for the family.
“You try to make every moment count,” Angel Myers said. “ You try to make memories. You try to fulfill their dreams. All the while praying for a miracle and doing everything you can to live by faith and not by sight.
“What I see hurts my heart. She struggles so much, she tries so hard. Everything she does is work for her, even when it's supposed to be fun - it's work. Her face has changed so much that sometimes I can't tell when she is sad or just thinking. I want to know what she is thinking. Sometimes she just looks so sad. I hurt for her.”
Still, Angel and Josh Myers continue to pray for “complete healing” for their daughter.
Since her diagnosis, South Mississippi residents have rallied around Sophia to help her family with medical expenses by hosting fundraisers and making donations to her GoFundMe account or at any branch of Coast Community Bank.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
