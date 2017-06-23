Why is this 1872 parsonage in Moss Point called The Dime House?

It’s considered the oldest home in Moss Point, and it’s slated to get some love from its owner, the Dantzler Memorial United Methodist Church on Weems Street.
The parsonage was built in 1872, roughly the same year as the Presbyterian Church, across Dantzler Street. They have the same builder/architect, according to city historians. But because it was built as a residence, it is considered the oldest home in a city that boasts many beautiful, old homes.
The house is believed to have been built with lumber from the L.N. Dantzler Lumber Co., a local industry that had its beginnings in the mid-1800s.
And The Dot Cirlot Ladies Circle with the church is raising money to begin a restoration that will help bring the old parsonage into the 21st Century.
The group is holding a fund-raiser on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the parsonage at 5000 Weems Street. There will be an open house and an auction of donated items, including art from local artists.
The money will be used for extensive repairs and an upgrade to the electrical system.
As a parsonage, it housed more than 100 pastors for the church, before it became an auxiliary building.
The less it is used, the more it falls into disrepair, one church member said. It survived a fire in the 1950s that damaged the kitchen, but the structure is solid wood and in good shape. It is used now by the church for public meetings, church meetings, clubs and committees.
And how fitting that a ladies club is coming to the rescue now.
According to history, the parsonage is called The Dime House, because a church ladies club championed it. The club raised the money to build it by having its members deposit a dime in the coffers each time they met.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
If you go
- When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday
- What: Open house and fund raiser for the Dantzler Memorial Methodist Church parsonage built in 1872
- Where: 5000 Weems St., Moss Point
