Pascagoula summer camp moved after storm damages recreation center

A storm that produced a tornado in Pascagoula Friday night damaged a building where a summer camp is held, Pascagoula city officials said.
Kenneth Graham with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a few businesses were damaged in the tornado.
Among the buildings with damage is the Pascagoula Recreation Center. Darcie Crew, Pascagoula parks and recreation director, said the roof of the building’s gymnasium was “heavily damaged” during Friday’s storm.
“Our loyal maintenance crews and contractors have been working all day to get the building in a safe condition so we can resume normal business on Monday morning,” Crew said in a press release.
Crew said regular classes and programs will continue to be housed at the building but the summer day camp will be moved to Trent Lott Academy, 2234 Pascagoula Street.
The camp relocation begins Monday.
The camp will still run from 7a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drop-off and pick-up site is at the Trent Lott Academy cafeteria. Parents should use the bus drop-off area on Pascagoula Street, Crew said.
For more information, call 228-219-4764.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
