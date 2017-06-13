Sewage leak prompts beach closure in Ocean Springs

A sewage leak caused by a break in a main wastewater pipe on Ocean Avenue has prompted MDEQ to close a section of Ocean Springs beach on Tuesday.
The affected beach area runs from Jackson Avenue east to the Small Craft Harbor.
The state Department of Environmental Quality ordered the closure after a sewage leak caused a break in the wastewater force main in the area. The city contained the spill and is repairing the line.
It is not known how much wastewater was released.
MDEQ is advising residents not to enter the water or consume any seafood collected from these nearshore waters until further notice. The state agency will monitor the water and lift the beach closure when conditions are safe for water contact.
Closure signs have been posted on the beach in the affected section.
