Government Street Grocery in downtown Ocean Springs

June 08, 2017 11:18 AM

This Coast town was named the most beautiful city in Mississippi

By Jeff Clark

The Culture Trip, a travel and arts website, has named a South Mississippi city as the most beautiful city in Mississippi.

Ocean Springs was named Mississippi’s representative on its list “The Most Beautiful Place to Visit in Each State.” The website said Ocean Springs made the list for its “wildlife, history, culture, galleries and quaint cafes — there’s something for everyone in Ocean Springs.”

This is the second time Ocean Springs has made a Culture Trip list in 2017.

In February, Ocean Springs made the list of “10 Most Beautiful towns in Mississippi.” Bay St. Louis also made the February list. Gulfport, in March, made the top of thrillist.com’s list of “13 Amazing Beach Towns You Can Actually Afford to Live In.” Ocean Springs, Bay St. Louis and Biloxi also made the list.

