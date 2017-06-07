Sophia Myers, a 7-year-old from Ocean Springs, has arrived home after her treatment for terminal brain cancer in Atlanta ended.
Jackson County

June 07, 2017

Sophia, home after meeting her idol and hospital stays, wants you to worship with her

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Ocean Springs

Sophia Myers, an Ocean Springs first-grader suffering from terminal brain cancer, arrived home Tuesday after treatment ended at an Atlanta hospital.

Her parents, Angel and Josh Myers, are asking for continued prayers for the 7-year-old with curly strawberry blonde hair and a sense of humor that still keeps her family laughing despite her suffering.

Though Angel Myers admits feeling “broken” inside, she said she and her family continue to pray for Sophia’s complete healing.

A momentary escape from the treatment came last month when Sophia met her idol, pop singer Britney Spears, and then was in the audience for her “Britney: Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Sophia’s mother described the meeting as “amazing,” and Spears had her photo taken with Sophia and presented her with several special items.

The following day, Sophia was in a Las Vegas hospital receiving treatment. From there, she flew back to the Atlanta children’s hospital for continued treatment from her primary care team.

Since her diagnosis, South Mississippians and others from all over the country have reached out to help the family.

Angel Myers and her family say they can’t offer enough thanks for the support Sophia and her family have received from fundraisers and donations to a GoFundMe account and benefit bank account set up at all branches of Coast Community Bank to help the family with medical expenses.

June 1 marked the 100th day since Sophia began her battle diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DIPG. There is no cure for DIPG.

“Since Feb. 22 …, we’ve been to five different hospital in four different states,” Angel Myers said. “We’ve been in PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) twice, have had two shunts placed in her head, completed 30 days of radiation and continue chemotherapy daily.”

The family has one request that takes precedence.

Sophia loves Jesus and Christian music and on June 17, with the help of friends, volunteers and local officials, a Prayer and Praise service is set at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club. The public is invited to be there.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

