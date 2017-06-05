Woman found dead in her car was missing Pascagoula mother, police say

Pascagoula police Monday confirmed a mother of one reported missing May 31 was found dead in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Long Beach over the weekend.
No foul play is suspected in the death of Billie Jean Harris, 24.
Police found her dead inside of her gold 1997 Ford Escort.
Harris disappeared after she dropped off her daughter at her the child’s father’s home. She had said she was going to the Pascagoula Walmart but never returned home.
Police Chief Kenny Johnson confirmed Friday that surveillance showed Harris made it to the Pascagoula store and left a short time later.
The woman’s family had reported her missing because it was out of character for her to disappear.
Long Beach police found the body about 1 a.m. Sunday after they were tipped off on a location by Pascagoula police.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments