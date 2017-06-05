Jackson County

June 05, 2017 10:55 AM

Foul play not found in Alabama man’s death at Jackson County home

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Jackson County

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a Wilmer, Alabama, man found dead in a home in the Hurley community.

There were no immediate signs of how Dayond Lazerrick Thomas died when deputies responded to a 2 p.m. call Saturday at a home in the 21500 block of Coleman Cemetery Road, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Monday. In further investigation, no foul play has shown up, he said.

Thomas was 28.

Deaths with no apparent natural cause typically are investigated as a homicide pending further investigation.

Ezell said toxicology tests are being performed to determine how Thomas died.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family

St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 1:55

St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family

Jackson County doctor is offering concierge medical service 1:49

Jackson County doctor is offering concierge medical service
Matt McDonnell tells the Lions Club his plans for life after politics 0:37

Matt McDonnell tells the Lions Club his plans for life after politics

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos