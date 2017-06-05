Foul play not found in Alabama man’s death at Jackson County home

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a Wilmer, Alabama, man found dead in a home in the Hurley community.
There were no immediate signs of how Dayond Lazerrick Thomas died when deputies responded to a 2 p.m. call Saturday at a home in the 21500 block of Coleman Cemetery Road, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Monday. In further investigation, no foul play has shown up, he said.
Thomas was 28.
Deaths with no apparent natural cause typically are investigated as a homicide pending further investigation.
Ezell said toxicology tests are being performed to determine how Thomas died.
